CHACHOENGSAO – Four people were killed and another injured when their car hit a tree in the ditch and caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at kilometre marker 101 on Highway No.304 in Phanom Sarakham district at 8am. A black Mercedes-Benz with a 1 kor nor 352 Bangkok licence plate carrying three men and two women skidded off the road and crashed into a tree in the ditch which separates opposite lanes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS