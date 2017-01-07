Former politician found involved in money laundering operation

BANGKOK, 6 January 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Justice revealed that a former female politician was involved in a suspected money laundering case against Wichai Pan-Ngarm, the head of the largest loan shark ring in Pathum Thani province.

Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Justice Pol Col Dusadee Arayawuth said, following the investigation, that two or more suspects were found in connection with Wichai. According to Pol Col Dusadee, a former female politician, whose name is withheld, is among the suspects.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom