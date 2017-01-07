Foreign Ministry marks 50th anniversary of ASEAN

BANGKOK, 7th January 2017 (NNT) – The Department of ASEAN Affairs under the supervision of the Foreign Ministry has hosted an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN.

Chairing the event, Jakkrit Srivali, the Director-General of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, said the department will continue to raise public awareness of the benefits of ASEAN with a focus on three pillars – regional security, the economy, and social affairs.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil