Thursday, January 12, 2017
Home > South > Floods persist in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani

Floods persist in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani

Koh Lamphu, island in the river Tapi
TN South 0

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 12 January 2017 (NNT) – A few areas in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani are still submerged in deep floodwaters, while the flood situations in other provinces have improved.

Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department Thongpleaw Kongjun said his department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Royal Thai Navy and the Ministry of Interior are collaborating to expedite drainage into the sea to relieve inundated areas in both provinces.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Navy rushes to the aid of ailing German passenger

Prosecutor killed in his residence in Surat Thani

Historic sites in Southern Thailand hit by floods

Leave a Reply