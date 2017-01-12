Floods persist in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, 12 January 2017 (NNT) – A few areas in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani are still submerged in deep floodwaters, while the flood situations in other provinces have improved.

Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department Thongpleaw Kongjun said his department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Royal Thai Navy and the Ministry of Interior are collaborating to expedite drainage into the sea to relieve inundated areas in both provinces.

