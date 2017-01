NARATHIWAT, 3 January 2017 (NNT) – Authorities have prepared to declare areas of Yala and Narathiwat provinces disaster zones after continual heavy rain resulted in severe and persistent inundation.

A total 9 districts of Narathiwat are poised to be made disaster zones including major areas such as Sungaikolok, Sungaipadee and Joh Irong. A disaster mitigation center is being setup in the province’s Muang district to coordinate information and relief.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua