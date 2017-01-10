Facebook to show ads in videos, share profits with publishers

Facebook will begin showing ads in the middle of its videos, with publishers set to get a majority cut of the revenue.

The social media giant will give video publishers the opportunity to show ads in their videos, and will give users a 55 percent cut of all sales, industry sources report.

The new revenue stream is split in the same ratio as YouTube, making this the latest Facebook development that appears to draw inspiration from other tech companies.

According to Marketing Land, Facebook’s video ads will be 15 seconds long. The company has already started emailing advertisers about the new opportunity.

