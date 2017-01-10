Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Home > Tech > Facebook to show ads in videos, share profits with publishers

Facebook to show ads in videos, share profits with publishers

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg
TN Tech 0

Facebook will begin showing ads in the middle of its videos, with publishers set to get a majority cut of the revenue.

The social media giant will give video publishers the opportunity to show ads in their videos, and will give users a 55 percent cut of all sales, industry sources report.

The new revenue stream is split in the same ratio as YouTube, making this the latest Facebook development that appears to draw inspiration from other tech companies.

According to Marketing Land, Facebook’s video ads will be 15 seconds long. The company has already started emailing advertisers about the new opportunity.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

DTAC boosts this year’s investment

Apple Store Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

Apple’s 40th Anniversary: Ten Fun Facts About Company That Changed World

BlackBerry service down again: Twice in two days

Leave a Reply