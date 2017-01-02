‘Extremely violent, organized:’ 1,000 migrants storm Spanish enclave bordering Morocco

About 1,000 migrants have tried to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta bordering Morocco by storming a wired border fence. Local officials say dozens of security forces from both Spain and Morocco have been injured.

Crowds of migrants approached the 6-meter-high barbed wire border fence early Sunday and tried to break into Ceuta in several places. The local officials called the attempt “well organized and violent,” local news outlets write.

Migrants tried “to force open some of the doors in the external fence, using iron bars, wire cutters and large stones,” a statement by Ceuta government said, as cited by the local media. The refugees then assaulted Moroccan security forces as well as Spanish police (Guardia Civil).

