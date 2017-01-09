DSI probes report that former Wat Dhammakaya spokesman escaped to France

A former close aide of Phra Dhammayo claimed that the former abbot of Wat Dhammakaya has already slipped out of the country after December 27 when officials of the Department of Special Investigation and police raided the temple to demolish illegally-built walls and barricades.

Dr Mano Laohavanich said that Dhammachayo went missing from the temple together with five containers believed to be stuffed with valuables. He added that the embattled monk had already left the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters