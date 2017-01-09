Monday, January 9, 2017
Home > News > DSI probes report that former Wat Dhammakaya spokesman escaped to France

DSI probes report that former Wat Dhammakaya spokesman escaped to France

Golden dome at Wat Phra Dhammakaya, Pathum Thani
TN News 0

A former close aide of Phra Dhammayo claimed that the former abbot of Wat Dhammakaya has already slipped out of the country after December 27 when officials of the Department of Special Investigation and police raided the temple to demolish illegally-built walls and barricades.

Dr Mano Laohavanich said that Dhammachayo went missing from the temple together with five containers believed to be stuffed with valuables. He added that the embattled monk had already left the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Chalerm denies Thaksin talking with insurgents

CAT Telecom Internet café at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Government orders Great Firewall of Thailand

Movie producer Charoen Iamphungporn passes away

Leave a Reply