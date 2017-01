The number of inmates killed as a result of a prison riot in the Brazilian state of Amazonas increased to 60, local media reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident was one of the bloodiest disasters in the country’s penitentiary system, the Globo television channel said, citing Sergio Fontes, head of security of the state of Amazonas.

The riot began late on Sunday and was suppressed only at 8:40 a.m. local time (12:40 GMT), according to the television channel.

