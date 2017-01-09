Monday, January 9, 2017
Home > Phuket > Death of British woman on Phuket’s Muay Thai street confirmed as suicide

Death of British woman on Phuket’s Muay Thai street confirmed as suicide

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Police have today (Jan 9) confirmed that the death of the 26-year-old British woman found dead in a room on Phuket’s famed Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad in Chalong on Saturday morning (Jan 7) was caused by suicide.

On Saturday morning, Lt Somkiet Sarasit, an inspector from Chalong Police Station, told The Phuket News that he had received information that a British woman had been found dead earlier that morning when her partner discovered her body.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Yutthawat Lekmak

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Phuket gun-toting road-rage teens arrested

Foul weather stalls search for missing Phuket tourist

Singing against swine flu in Phuket

Leave a Reply