Death of British woman on Phuket’s Muay Thai street confirmed as suicide

PHUKET: Police have today (Jan 9) confirmed that the death of the 26-year-old British woman found dead in a room on Phuket’s famed Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad in Chalong on Saturday morning (Jan 7) was caused by suicide.

On Saturday morning, Lt Somkiet Sarasit, an inspector from Chalong Police Station, told The Phuket News that he had received information that a British woman had been found dead earlier that morning when her partner discovered her body.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Yutthawat Lekmak