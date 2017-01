KHON KAEN — A Khon Kaen appeals court Friday dismissed a request to free activist Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa on bail.

Jatupat, a community rights and democracy activist who has campaigned against military rule, has been held in prison since December for sharing a BBC Thai biography of King Rama X the authorities deemed offensive to the monarchy. His was briefly released on bail only to have it revoked Dec. 22 for complaining about its cost.

By Khaosod English