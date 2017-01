Security forces in the German city of Cologne say they screened hundreds of North Africans this New Year’s Eve in light of last year’s notorious attacks on women there.

“Hundreds of Nafris [North Africans] screened at main railway station,” Cologne police tweeted.

German police had announced earlier that they planned to step up security across the country, which included installing new video surveillance cameras around Cologne’s station square, Reuters reported.

