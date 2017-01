PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Services has confirmed that a Chinese tourist who was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach on Monday afternoon (Jan 9) died upon arrival at Patong Hospital.

Lifeguards recovered 25-year-old Mr Xui Aushang from the water at Karon Beach at around 12:30pm on Monday, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).

Yutthawat Lekmak