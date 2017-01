PHUKET: One man died while another was injured following a motorbike crash in Karon early this morning.

Two Chinese nationals, named Yang Dong, 36, and Hengquan Zhang, 22, were found lying on the ground in pools of blood at the Karon beachfront near the ‘Beyond Resort’ hotel at about 2am.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong