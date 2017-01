Health authorities in the central Chinese province of Hanan on Saturday confirmed a new human case of bird flu.

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The 35-year old man from the city of Zhuzhou tested positive for the H7N9 avian influenza, Hanan’s center for disease control and prevention said. The patient is in critical condition.

The news comes a day after the second case of bird flu infection in a week had been registered in China’s eastern Jiangxi province.

Full story: sputniknews.com