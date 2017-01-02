Buriram revamps road safety plan as holidaymakers return to Bangkok

BURIRAM, 2 January 2017 (NNT) – Buriram province has revamped its plan for handling holiday travelers, looking to more stringently control the sale of alcohol to drivers.

Buriram Governor Anusorn Kaewkangwan, at a meeting with local administrators and police to review the first 4 days of the New Year’s Holiday period, has called for a revamp of safety protocols for motorists. The order follows a report indicating Buriram saw 63 accidents, 62 injuries and 4 deaths on its roads during the holiday.

