Buriram holds first pork ball festival

BURIRAM, 7th January 2017 (NNT) – The northeastern province of Buriram has kicked off its first pork ball festival to promote its food industry and tourism.

Governor Anusorn Kaewkangwan on Friday presided over the festival’s opening ceremony at a site behind Buriram Railway Station. Attendees included local business operators, representatives of the Buriram Chamber of Commerce and Buriram Tourism Association, government officials, tourists and members of the general public.

