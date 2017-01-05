Thursday, January 5, 2017
Brand new BlackBerry with keyboard coming in 2017

BlackBerry Smartphone
PanARMENIAN.Net – In a CES news release, Chinese tech giant TCL’s mobile branch, TCL Communications Technology (TCT) announced it’s planning on reinvigorating the classic smartphone brand for 2017.

TCL obtained a global smartphone software and brand licensing agreement in December, so this move shouldn’t come as a complete shock. The company was also behind the poorly-received BlackBerry Android offerings from last year, which were the last handsets thought to be produced with the branding, Mashable reports.

