Si KA KET – A 12-year-old boy has been accused of raping a 9-year-old girl and threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

The girl, a Prathom Suksa 3 (Grade 3) pupil in Kantharalak district of this northeastern province, was accompanied by her 51-year-old grandmother and Ms Chanthee Somma, head of Si Sa Ket provincial children’s and family welfare home, to file a complaint at Bungmalu police station on Wednesday, Thai media reported.

