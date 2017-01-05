Body of one of the two drowned tourists found in reservoir

Rescue and search team found the body of one of the two tourists – a father and son – who went missing after they went fishing in the reservoir of Srinagarind dam in Kanchanaburi’s Srisawat district since December 31.

About 30 people, including military personnel, took part in the search on Wednesday using ten small boats to scour the reservoir and islets to look for the missing father and son, Mr Kiatikorn and Mr Charuthat Choykrua, after several unsuccessful searches in the past four days.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS