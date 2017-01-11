BMA establishes centers for managing security cameras

BANGKOK, 10 January 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened a center for managing security cameras to further ensure safety for the public.

BMA Governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang officiated the opening of 12 centers to support efficient footage collection, case investigations, as well as provide accurate data to service public through increased connectivity with the BMA database, 50 district offices, and 88 metropolitan police offices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom