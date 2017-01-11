B65m assets seized from prison inmate’s drug network

Assets worth about 65 million baht have been seized from the drug network run from behind bars by an imprisoned gang boss, and five more suspects arrested during raids in three provinces.

Officers from the Narcotics Control Board, assisted by soldiers and local officials, raided five locations in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday and confiscated assets owned by jailed drug trafficker Warayut Saeng-arun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINPAT CHAIMON, KING-OUA LAOHONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS