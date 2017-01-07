Austrian FM pushes for Islamic headscarf ban for all public servants

All public servants in Austria, including school teachers, must be banned from wearing Islamic headscarves at work, according to legislation being drafted by Sebastian Kurz, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration.

Kurz is working on the new regulations together with his Muslim colleague, Muna Duzdar, Austria’s Secretary of State for Diversity, Public Service and Digitization.

“Because there (at schools), it’s about the effect of role models and the influence on young people,” the FM’s spokesman said, as cited by Reuters.

Full story: rt.com