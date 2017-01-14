‘Assault on all Muslims:’ Jerusalem Grand Mufti slams potential US embassy move

Saturday, January 14, 2017
The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem has condemned the plans to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which were earlier announced by President-elect Donald Trump. The mufti said it would be an “assault” on every Muslim in the world.

“The pledge to move the embassy is not just an assault against Palestinians but against Arabs and Muslims, who will not remain silent,” Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, said during a sermon at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, AFP reports.

“The transfer of the embassy violates international charters and norms which recognize Jerusalem as an occupied city,” he added. Earlier, Palestinian leaders called for weekly Friday prayers at mosques across the Middle East to protest Trump’s plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Full story: rt.com

