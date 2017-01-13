Assange to Agree to US Extradition If Obama Grants Manning Clemency – WikiLeaks

Julian Assange would agree to the extradition to the United States, where the WikiLeaks founder is subject to espionage charges for publishing classified documents, if outgoing US President Barack Obama granted clemency to whistleblower Chelsea Manning, according to the WikiLeaks team.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, media reported that Obama has Manning on a short list of people he is considering for pardon.

“If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case,” WikiLeaks posted in its Twitter account.

