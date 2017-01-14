Saturday, January 14, 2017
Android co-founder Andy Rubin said to be building new smartphone

PanARMENIAN.Net – Andy Rubin, creator of the Android operating system, is planning to marry his background in software with artificial intelligence in a risky business: consumer hardware. Armed with about a 40-person team, filled with recruits from Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Rubin is preparing to announce a new company called Essential and serve as its Chief Executive Officer, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

A platform company designed to tie multiple devices together, Essential is working on a suite of consumer hardware products, including ones for the mobile and smart home markets, one of the people said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

