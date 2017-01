An American man has died after falling from a waterfall in Uthai Thani province.

Officials say Edward William Jacob, 57, from Chicago, fell after ignoring warning signs about the dangers of climbing rocks at the Cyber Waterfall located in Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary.

Thairath reports Mr Jacob had been on holiday in Thailand with his family after arriving on December 27.

