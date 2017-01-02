Monday, January 2, 2017
Abhisit urges politicians to restore public faith, warns against return to status quo

Former PM Abhisit
DEMOCRAT PARTY leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has called on politicians to embrace change in the New Year and revive the public’s faith in politicians, as the country approaches the last phase of the “road map to democracy”.

With the first general election after the 2014 coup set to take place this year, the former prime minister said voters would once again have a chance to make their choice. But if they made the same choice, they could not expect a different result, Abhisit said.

Full story: The Nation

By KASAMAKORN CHANWANPEN

