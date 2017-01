The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has now set ultimatum for 56 resorts and hotels encroaching on national park on Ko Samet to leave the places.

The deadline for owners of these places were given until February 19 to demolish all the constructions built illegally on the beach in Khao Laem Ya-Ko Samet national park after a meeting yesterday.

By Thai PBS Reporters