Thursday, January 5, 2017
50 Taiwanese pole dancers escort 76yo politician's funeral procession

50 Taiwanese pole dancers escort 76yo politician’s funeral procession

Fifty exotic dancers riding on top of luxury vehicles saw a Taiwanese politician off to the afterlife in a bizarre public funeral ceremony in the east Asian nation.

Following the death of Chiayi county politician Tung Hsiang, a troupe of female pole dancers performed steamy routines on top of a beach buggy motorcade.

The funeral strip procession took place on Tuesday, reports the Oriental Daily News, and was organised by Hsiang’s son, who spoke of his father’s excitement for life.

Full story: rt.com

