CHUMPHON – A trawler helped bring 45 tourists and crew members to safety on Monday after their boat hit an object under the sea during a sightseeing trip to an island.

The Racha Chumphon boat lost control due to high waves and its bottom was cracked after hitting a hard object under water when it was about two kilometres off the coast in Pathiu district, Taweechai Choksamut, the marine office chief in the province said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMNART THONGDEE