2017 death toll breaks 10-year record

A total of 478 people were killed and 4,128 injured in road accidents during the “seven dangerous days” from Dec 29 to Jan 4, making the 2017 New Year death toll the highest in 10 years.

Deputy Interior Minister Suthee Makboon, chairman of the centre for the prevention and reduction of road accidents of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said on Jan 4, the last of the seven-day campaign, there were 340 accidents across the country in which 52 people were killed and 367 injured.

