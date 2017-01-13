13 provinces warned of heavy rain, flash floods

Outbreaks of heavy to very heavy rain are forecast for 13 provinces from now until Jan 10 as the active low pressure over the Andaman Sea and the South and the west coast is moving north slowly into the Gulf of Martaban and Myanmar, according to the Meteorological Department on Sunday.

The 13 provinces are Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the lower Central region, and Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the South.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS