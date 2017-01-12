Tuesday, January 10, 2017
12 hurt when Bangkok-bound bus plunges into ditch

KAMPHAENG PHET – Twelve people were injured when a Bangkok-bound interprovincial passenger bus veered off the road and into a ditch in Muang district late on Monday night.

The double-decker bus came to a halt overturned in the centre ditch on Phahon Yothin Road at kilometre makers 430/600 in tambon Thammarong, said Pol Lt Col Paisarn Wannachai, a duty officer at Muang police station. The accident was reported to police around 11.30pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

