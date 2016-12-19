Yingluck urges Thais to give rices as new year gifts

Former prime minister Ms Yingluck Shinawatra today urged Thai people to give rices as new year gifts.

Posting on her Facebook page today, Ms Yingluck said in addition to assisting farmers by buying their rices and eating more rices, another way is to make rice as new year gifts in giving happiness to each other on New Year.

Hence, she said this year’s new year gifts couldn’t be anything but rice bought directly from farmers.

Read more: thaipbs.or.th