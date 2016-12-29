Woman beheaded in Afghanistan for shopping ‘without husband’

A 30-year-old woman has been beheaded in a remote Afghan village for visiting a local market alone, without her husband, local media report citing officials. The people behind the beheading may have links to the Taliban.

The incident took place in a village of Latti, Sar-e Pol Province, in northern Afghanistan on Monday evening, TOLO news reported, citing the provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani.

According to Amani, the woman was beheaded because she went to the market to do some shopping alone. The victim’s spouse is currently in Iran and the couple has no children, he added.

Full story: rt.com