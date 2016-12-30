Friday, December 30, 2016
Winter tourist attractions crowded with holidaymakers

Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road
LOEI, 30 December 2016 (NNT) – Holidaymakers have begun to make their winter holiday trips to various parts of the country to celebrate the end of 2016.

In Loei province, people are flocking to a winter flower festival, which is being held in honor of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Visitors are able to see more than 60,000 marigold flowers and other blooming winter flowers around the place. They can also enjoy music and a photo exhibition. A prayer ceremony will be held on the night of New Year’s Eve to welcome the year 2017.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

