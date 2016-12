A six-wheel truck being driven in a wild, erratic manner broke through a police checkpoint and hit more than 20 vehicles, many of them motorcycles, in the Ekamai area of Bangkok early Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1pm, several Twitter users reported the accidents caused by this danegrously driven truck. Police finally shot out its tyres and the vehicle came to a stop in front of Big C Supercenter.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS