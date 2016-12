Police have fined the male driver of a passenger van for urinating on Phetkasem Highway in the middle of Hua Hin tourist district in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Facebook user Sittichai Saibua posted a 17-second video clip of the driver standing beside his Bangkok-Prachuap Khiri Khan van and behind his opened door facing the front view of his vehicle while urinating on the national highway passing the heart of Hua Hin on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM