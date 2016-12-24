Saturday, December 24, 2016
US Embassy releases special version of Thai New Year song

Glyn T. Davies. U.S. Ambassador to Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 23 December 2016 (NNT) – The US Embassy in Bangkok has released a special rendition of a New Year’s song composed by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in time for the New Year festivities.

Phon Pi Mai is the 13th song by King Rama IX, who composed it at Chitralada Royal Villa in 1950. The song was meant as a New Year’s gift for the people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

Happy New Year from U.S. Mission Thailand

เอกอัครราชทูตกลิน ที. เดวีส์ และอัครราชทูตที่ปรึกษาปีเตอร์ เฮย์มอนด์ พร้อมทั้งเจ้าหน้าที่ไทยและอเมริกัน ร่วมเล่นดนตรีและขับร้องเพลง “พรปีใหม่” บทเพลงพระราชนิพนธ์ในพระบาทสมเด็จพระปรมินทรมหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดช เพื่ออวยพรปีใหม่แด่ชาวไทย สวัสดีปีใหม่ทุกท่านค่ะ

สามารถดาวน์โหลดเพลงและดูวิดีโอเบื้องหลังการถ่ายทำได้ที่ https://th.usembassy.gov/th/hny-2017-th/

U.S. Ambassador Glyn T. Davies, Deputy Chief of Mission Peter Haymond, along with Thai and American staff, perform a special rendition of "Phon Pi Mai," a holiday song composed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to wish all of our Thai friends a Happy New Year.

You can download the music and see our Behind the Music video at https://th.usembassy.gov/hny-2017/

Posted by U.S. Embassy Bangkok on Thursday, December 22, 2016

TN
