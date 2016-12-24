US Embassy releases special version of Thai New Year song

BANGKOK, 23 December 2016 (NNT) – The US Embassy in Bangkok has released a special rendition of a New Year’s song composed by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in time for the New Year festivities.

Phon Pi Mai is the 13th song by King Rama IX, who composed it at Chitralada Royal Villa in 1950. The song was meant as a New Year’s gift for the people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

U.S. Ambassador Glyn T. Davies, Deputy Chief of Mission Peter Haymond, along with Thai and American staff, perform a special rendition of "Phon Pi Mai," a holiday song composed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to wish all of our Thai friends a Happy New Year.