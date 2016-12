A Thai woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a United States court for running a handbag-related scheme to defraud department stores across the country.

According to the US Department of Justice’s website, Praepitcha Smatsorabudh, 41, living in Arlington, Virginia, was sentenced by the US District Court in Virginia on Dec 21 to 30 months in prison.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS