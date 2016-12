A Thai singer based in South Korea, Lalisa Manobon, and actress Davika ‘Mai’ Hoorne are listed among the 100 most beautiful faces of 2016, as ranked by TC Candler.

Lalisa, or Pranpiya from Black Pink girl group band, ranks 41 in her first appearance on the list while Davika makes her second appearance, this year moving up to 89.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS