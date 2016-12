Two Russians and an Asian tourist were killed and seven others seriously injured when a passenger van crashed into house on the highway from Phuket to Satun early this morning.

Heavy rain was blamed for the accident which happened on the Phang Nga-Tappud road at 7.30 am today.

The van was taking about 15 passengers who included Thais, Russians and Indonesians from Phuket to Satun.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS