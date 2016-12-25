Sunday, December 25, 2016
Home > News > Two new sailing, yachting routes opened to boost tourism

Two new sailing, yachting routes opened to boost tourism

Aft Mast Rig on Catamaran Made In Thailand RB Power & Sailing Model HK-40
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 23 December 2016 (NNT) – The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Association (DASTA) has introduced two new tourism routes specifically for sailing and yachting, seeking to attract more quality tourists to the country.

Deputy Director-General of DASTA Suthep Keasang made known that the total worth of the sailing and yachting industry of Thailand each year is over 21 billion baht. Most of the customers in this segment are also found to be quality tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM Yingluck leaves Bangkok on official visit to Malaysia

Protest leader Suthep sets January 13 for Bangkok shutdown

Motorcycle Taxis Cry for Help after Being Victimized by Mafias

Leave a Reply