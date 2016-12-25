Two new sailing, yachting routes opened to boost tourism

BANGKOK, 23 December 2016 (NNT) – The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Association (DASTA) has introduced two new tourism routes specifically for sailing and yachting, seeking to attract more quality tourists to the country.

Deputy Director-General of DASTA Suthep Keasang made known that the total worth of the sailing and yachting industry of Thailand each year is over 21 billion baht. Most of the customers in this segment are also found to be quality tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit