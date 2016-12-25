Two Indian criminal suspects nabbed, to be deported

Immigration police have arrested two Indians wanted by the Indian police and Interpol and will deport them to their home country for further legal action, immigration commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday.

Speaking to a press briefing at a hotel in the Pratunam area, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn identified the two as Mahimananda Mishra, 63, and Basanta Kumar Bal, 69, who were alleged to be influential figures in Paradip, a deep-water port on the east coast of India in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

Full story: Bangkok Post

