Two Baghdad Blasts Kill At Least 27

Explosions at a market area in central Baghdad have killed at 27 people and wounded dozens of others.

Police said two bombs exploded near shops selling car parts in the Iraqi capital’s Al-Sinak district early on December 31 when the market was very busy.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the extremist Islamic State (IS) group regularly attacks civilians with bombs in Baghdad.

An Interior Ministry official told Reuters that one explosion was set off by a suicide bomber while the other bomb had been planted.

The IS group has lost large parts of the territory in northern and western Iraq that it seized in 2014 and is under siege by Iraqi and U.S.-backed forces in the northern city of Mosul, the Sunni group’s last major stronghold in the country.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2016. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.