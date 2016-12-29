Twitter launches 360-degree video live streaming on Periscope

PanARMENIAN.Net – Twitter is taking another step into getting into live video by introducing 360-degree live streams through Periscope, TechCrunch said.

Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch 360-degree live video, though currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope, the company announced in a blog post. While it’s only available for a limited number of partners for now, it makes sense that Twitter would start rolling out a tool like this as live streaming becomes increasingly popular on platforms like Facebook.

Full story: panarmenian.net