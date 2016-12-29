Thursday, December 29, 2016
Home > Tech > Twitter launches 360-degree video live streaming on Periscope

Twitter launches 360-degree video live streaming on Periscope

Periscope app on Android
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Twitter is taking another step into getting into live video by introducing 360-degree live streams through Periscope, TechCrunch said.

Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch 360-degree live video, though currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope, the company announced in a blog post. While it’s only available for a limited number of partners for now, it makes sense that Twitter would start rolling out a tool like this as live streaming becomes increasingly popular on platforms like Facebook.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand blocks 5000 anti-monarch Web pages

Thai research team studies efficacy of HIV vaccine

Wikileaks crashes under cyber attack

Leave a Reply