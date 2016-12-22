Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with Islamic State in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkey’s military said that 14 Turkish soldiers were killed and more than 33 were wounded in clashes with Islamic State (IS) group militants near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab on Wednesday, December 21, while 138 jihadists were killed in the fighting, France 24 reports.

Turkish state television said that 10 Turkish soldiers were killed in three separate suicide attacks in the northern town of al-Bab, which Turkish troops and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters are trying to recapture from Islamic State group jihadists.

