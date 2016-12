Turkish anti-terror police unit detained in Ankara eight Daesh militants, who were reportedly planning to carry out a terrorist attacks on the New Year’s eve, local media reported Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Many Daesh-related documents were seized during the operation, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the agency, a total of 277 people have lost their lives in Daesh’s attacks in Turkey in 2016.

Source: sputniknews.com