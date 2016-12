True Visions plans to stop airing 6 movie channels including HBO from January 1, 2017, according to Supinya Klangnarong, a member of the National Telecommunications and Broadcasting Commission.

In her tweets, Supinya said that the cable TV operator asked for the regulatory body’s approval, citing complications in a business deal. It promised to find replacements. The NBTC meeting will be convened this afternoon.

Full story: The Nation